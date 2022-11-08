Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.33. 34,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,752. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

