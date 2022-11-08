Aviance Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,751,770,000 after buying an additional 539,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,198,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,490,057,000 after buying an additional 1,613,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,379,763. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.35. 684,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,632,972. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $252.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $353.83.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.49.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

