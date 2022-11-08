Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,938 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $2,063,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.49. 81,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.32 and a 200 day moving average of $173.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.90 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

