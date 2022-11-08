Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.00 million-$424.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $434.27 million.

Avid Technology Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AVID stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,179. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.28. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $37.31.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AVID shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

Avid Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.