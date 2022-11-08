Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.95% from the company’s current price.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $71.98.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 165,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 46,358 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

