Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.61 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $218.76 million and $6.61 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.01816584 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005927 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00034878 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00043705 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.26 or 0.01768790 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -8.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $6,823,956.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.