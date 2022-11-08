Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Reaches $3.00 on Major Exchanges

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00016376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $37.56 million and $14.11 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.51 or 0.00569408 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,391.78 or 0.29659562 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

