Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 40,217 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,648 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 40,217 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of EOG Resources worth $62,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

NYSE EOG opened at $145.94 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.53 and its 200-day moving average is $120.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

