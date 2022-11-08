Bank of America Downgrades ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) to Neutral

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADCT. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,494. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $317.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 199.01% and a negative return on equity of 118.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.