Bao Finance (BAO) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Bao Finance has a market cap of $3.73 million and $235,316.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

