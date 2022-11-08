Barclays Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $80.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Five9 stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $168.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average is $90.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $1,163,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,139,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $1,163,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,139,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,520. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,982 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 25.8% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,538,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,213,000 after acquiring an additional 315,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,519,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,491,000 after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

