Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

NYSE B traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,473. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on B shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $120,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,449.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Elijah Kent Barnes acquired 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $126,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $120,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,449.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 75,196 shares of company stock worth $2,806,467 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 162,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,184,000 after buying an additional 83,652 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76,655 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 54.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 201,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 70,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $2,705,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.