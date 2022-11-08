Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 531 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Starbucks by 26.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $754,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Starbucks by 13.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,081,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $462,262,000 after purchasing an additional 599,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

