Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($95.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($107.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($96.00) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BMW opened at €81.03 ($81.03) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €74.76 and its 200-day moving average is €76.58. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($67.58) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($100.42). The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

