BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €88.00 ($88.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.53. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

