BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €88.00 ($88.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $98.23. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

