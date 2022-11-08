Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.75.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 1.2 %

BECN opened at $55.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.20. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $65.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 105,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,550,296.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 105,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $852,550,296.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,622,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,760,000 after buying an additional 285,685 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,784,000 after buying an additional 280,972 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,583,000 after buying an additional 160,181 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 621,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after buying an additional 123,395 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,671,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,751,000 after buying an additional 112,962 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.