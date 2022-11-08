Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BELFB. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Bel Fuse Price Performance
Bel Fuse stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 44,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,653. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $436.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.60. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
