Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BELFB. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Bel Fuse stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 44,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,653. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $436.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.60. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bel Fuse

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 44,918 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 14.8% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 55,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.