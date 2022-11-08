Berenberg Bank Trims St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Target Price to GBX 1,365

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($17.27) to GBX 1,365 ($15.72) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,800 ($20.73) to GBX 1,673 ($19.26) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,040 ($11.97) to GBX 1,020 ($11.74) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,491.86.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Price Performance

Shares of STJPF traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.