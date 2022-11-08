Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 143 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for 3.2% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.18% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $22,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,514.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

