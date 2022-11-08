Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,039. The company has a market cap of $153.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

