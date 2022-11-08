Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 28,514 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.07% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.20. 2,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $51.16.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.