Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,145 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,345,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 17,911.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 313,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,903,000 after buying an additional 308,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 845.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after buying an additional 271,447 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

CDW Trading Up 2.4 %

CDW Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.