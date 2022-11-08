Berger Financial Group Inc Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,884 shares of company stock worth $660,251. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,233. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

