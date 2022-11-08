Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 12,828 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,828 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 11.6% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.9% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 120,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,119,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.70. The stock had a trading volume of 84,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,771. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.36.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

