Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 31,745 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,745 shares during the quarter. Independence Realty Trust comprises 1.5% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.22% of Independence Realty Trust worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. 25,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,584. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.