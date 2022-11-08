Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 3,824 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,727,000 after buying an additional 73,507 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,528,000 after buying an additional 60,725 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,995,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,226,000 after buying an additional 128,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,241,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,681,000 after buying an additional 52,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,664,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,226,000 after buying an additional 90,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.27. 12,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,694. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

