BinaryX (BNX) Price Tops $146.67 on Top Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $408.66 million and approximately $18.27 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for $146.67 or 0.00767744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.10 or 0.00560425 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,786.81 or 0.29191632 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BinaryX Token Profile

BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,167,469 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,786,236 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

