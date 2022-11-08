Bio-Techne Co. (TECH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on November 28th

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the biotechnology company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Bio-Techne has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $9.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.56. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $272.01 and a fifty-two week high of $522.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bio-Techne’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 29th.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $501.00 to $419.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.25.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

