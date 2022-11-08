Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $16.27 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $284.96 million and approximately $16.70 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $16.27 or 0.00088947 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00228337 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00060307 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003225 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.