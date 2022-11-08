Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $41.99 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.99 or 0.00223747 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $806.97 million and approximately $108.13 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,770.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.13 or 0.00570864 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00064134 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000744 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,219,183 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
