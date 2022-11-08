Black Swift Group LLC Sells 450 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Black Swift Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.16. 46,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,094,048. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

