Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Buys New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. Verizon Communications makes up 1.5% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.74. 204,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,248,486. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

