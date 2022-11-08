Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.6% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 13,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

XOM traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.52. The company had a trading volume of 190,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,732,406. The company has a market cap of $467.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $113.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

