Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Takes $1.35 Million Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,461 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned 0.08% of Heartland Financial USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,314,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bruce K. Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,841.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce K. Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,841.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,922 shares of company stock valued at $168,041. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 0.4 %

HTLF has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HTLF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.08. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.