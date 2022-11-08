BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lessened by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 142.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $13.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $690.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.31.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

