BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) and Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Financial Analysis

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) and Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comtech Telecommunications has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Comtech Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -181.25% -54.22% -29.59% Comtech Telecommunications -6.80% -0.04% -0.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

14.3% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BlackSky Technology and Comtech Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Comtech Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33

BlackSky Technology currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.89%. Given BlackSky Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than Comtech Telecommunications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Comtech Telecommunications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 6.39 -$245.64 million N/A N/A Comtech Telecommunications $486.24 million 0.62 -$33.05 million ($1.64) -6.72

Comtech Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications beats BlackSky Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Comtech Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers. The Government Solutions segment provides tactical satellite-based networks, such as satellite modems, ruggedized routers, and solid-state drives; sustainment services for the secret Internet Protocol router and non-classified Internet Protocol router access point; and small aperture terminals. This segment also offers high-performance transmission technologies that are used in communication systems comprising electronic warfare, radar, and identification friend or foe (IFF); troposcatter technologies for satellite communication; and high-power radio frequency microwave amplifiers and related switching control technologies that are used in electronic warfare, communications, radar, IFF, and medical applications. The company serves satellite systems integrators, wireless and other communication service providers, satellite broadcasters, prime contractors and system suppliers, medical equipment companies, aviation industry system integrators, oil companies, and domestic and international defense and government customers, as well as end-customers. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.