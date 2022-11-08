Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Trimmed by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 179.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $92.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.54 and a twelve month high of $149.78.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.
Insider Transactions at Blackstone
In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,961,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,645,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
