Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Trimmed by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 179.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $92.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.54 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,961,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,645,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

