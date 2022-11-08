Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44 billion-$4.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.63-$0.73 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.89.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 31,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,432. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,531,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,385,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,065,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,309,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

