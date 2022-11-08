bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $8.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BLUE. Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $525.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

In related news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $78,492.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,189.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

