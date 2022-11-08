BMO Capital Markets Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $316.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $306.00 to $316.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $351.29.
Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $211.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.04. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $389.71.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.
