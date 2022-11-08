BMO Capital Markets Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $316.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $306.00 to $316.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $351.29.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $211.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.04. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $389.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at $51,271,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,028,220.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,473 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.