BMO Capital Markets Downgrades National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Market Perform

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $48.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NSA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

NYSE NSA opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

