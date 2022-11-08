BMO Capital Markets Increases AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $130.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $119.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.60 and a 200-day moving average of $106.48. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 163,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 713,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

