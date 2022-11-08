BMO Capital Markets Raises PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Price Target to C$12.00

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday.

PHX Energy Services Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS PHXHF traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. 430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

