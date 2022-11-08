BMO Capital Markets Trims Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price to C$20.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.45% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.78.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
TSE:D.UN traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 75,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,220. The stock has a market capitalization of C$717.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.50. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.75 and a 52 week high of C$30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98.
Insider Transactions at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Further Reading
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.