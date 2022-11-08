BMO Capital Markets Trims Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price to C$20.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.78.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

TSE:D.UN traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 75,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,220. The stock has a market capitalization of C$717.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.50. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.75 and a 52 week high of C$30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98.

Insider Transactions at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.87 per share, with a total value of C$184,811.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,613,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$111,554,045.37. In other news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,212,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,687,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,477,504.01. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$184,811.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,613,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$111,554,045.37. Insiders have acquired 265,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,305,003 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.