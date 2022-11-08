BMO Capital Markets Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Target Price to C$19.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INE. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.36.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up C$0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.44. 446,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,235. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.