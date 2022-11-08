Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at National Bankshares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Cowen upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and set a C$51.85 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$23.62 to C$51.85 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$56.55.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$42.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of -9.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.32. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$18.30 and a 1-year high of C$52.00.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

