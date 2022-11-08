Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 955 ($11.00).

BVIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Britvic from GBX 845 ($9.73) to GBX 830 ($9.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th.

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($8.98), for a total value of £39,569.40 ($45,560.62). Insiders have bought a total of 57 shares of company stock valued at $44,766 in the last three months.

Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 751 ($8.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 697.50 ($8.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 960 ($11.05). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 748.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 802.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 1,700.00.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

