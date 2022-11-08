Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.94-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,408,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,667,000 after buying an additional 67,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,343,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 909,512 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 37.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 72,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.