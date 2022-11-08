Brokerages Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target at $39.50

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 108.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

